7-year-old cancer survivor to light tree at PPG Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 7-year-old cancer survivor from Uniontown will light the PPG Place holiday tree this year.

Ellie Cordes was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her right femur in 2021 and after extensive bone surgery and numerous rounds of chemotherapy, she was declared cancer free in 2022, the American Cancer Society said.

Seven-year-old cancer survivor Ellie Cordes will light the tree at PPG Place during 2023 Light Up Night. (Photos provided by American Cancer Society)

"Ellie is a hero and an inspiration to so many," her mom Ashley said in a press release. "She has persevered throughout her journey and is now in the first grade. When I asked her if she wanted to light the big tree in Pittsburgh, she said, 'Heck yeah, mom!' She has the ability to light up any room, so being given the opportunity to light up the town is a glory to us all."

Cordes will flip the switch at PPG Place's ice rink during the annual American Cancer Society's Tribute of Light Celebration held Nov. 18. The event is part of Pittsburgh's Light Up Night, which begins at 4:45 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled for 6 p.m.

During the Tribute of Light Celebration, volunteers carry specially lighted tributes in honor or memory of cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers and families and those who lost their battle with the disease. The volunteers encircle the ice rink before the tree is lit.

The city unveiled its plans for the 62nd annual Light Up Night on Thursday. Last year, some 90,000 people packed various venues for the event, and organizers expect the same this year.