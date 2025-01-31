Light of Life Rescue Mission partners with Off the Floor Pittsburgh to provide for those in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Light of Life Rescue Mission partnered with another faith-based organization Off the Floor Pittsburgh to provide for vulnerable populations and those in need.

The partnership allows both groups to tackle homelessness and other ongoing issues in vulnerable communities in Pittsburgh.

"The partnership with Off the Floor Pittsburgh allows Light of Life to address a wider range of needs for our city's most vulnerable," said Reverend Jerrel T. Gilliam, Executive Director of Light of Life Rescue Mission. "By merging our resources and expanding our services, we are committed to empowering families to build stable, healthy lives."

Off the Floor Pittsburgh delivered over 14,000 pieces of furniture to vulnerable families in 2023. Light of Life's donation center provided clothing and other essential items to over 20,000 individuals within the same year.

"Partnering with Light of Life marks a new chapter for both organizations, allowing us to amplify our impact and expand our reach across Pittsburgh," said Matt Bauer, a Board Chair at Off the Floor Pittsburgh.

There is more information about Light of Life and Off the Floor Pittsburgh on both organization's websites.