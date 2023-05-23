Lifeguard shortage means all Pittsburgh city pools unlikely to open on time this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spray parks in the City of Pittsburgh will open this weekend, but city pools will stay closed for several more weeks.

City council President Theresa Kail-Smith says that due to a lifeguard shortage, some pools may not open at all.

Kail-Smith tells the Tribune-Review that the city has to find new ways to recruit more lifeguards or re-evaluate how many pools the city operates.

Pittsburgh officials are still recruiting additional lifeguards in an effort to open all of the city’s pools this summer, and spray parks are slated to open next weekend.https://t.co/cdsp26hTNW — Julia Felton (@JuliaFelton16) May 22, 2023

The city says it's processing around 30 lifeguard applications and is currently training and certifying a new class.

That will still leave the short of the 155 lifeguards needed to open all of the city's pools.