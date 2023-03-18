St. Patrick's Day: After dispensation from Zubik, Pittsburghers enjoy fish fry dinners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On any other Friday during Lent, Pittsburgh Catholics would have abstained from meat.

But with Friday being St. Patrick's Day, Bishop David Zubik honored St. Patrick and his impact on the people of Pittsburgh by giving his Catholics a pass. He suggested they perform some other act of sacrifice or service.

Some Pittsburghers took Zubik's advice and ventured out for some fish.

"I would say for the whole day, we're going through about 420 pounds of fish," said Debbie Brust, fish fry coordinator at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Beechview.

But sales slowed Friday, letting the hard-working teams off the hook a little.

"I'm not a real big meat eater," said Josie Holland of Brookline. "I do eat meat. But if I had my choice, I prefer fish."

Brust said they are not being too tough on themselves about the loss of business.

"We always try to do our best and give God the rest," she said. "We have no control over it. We just have fun."

And giving is what this fish fry is all about. The proceeds help provide food for people experiencing homelessness and veterans, plus hot dinners served once a month for anyone in need.