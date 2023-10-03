Lawsuit alleges Pittsburgh-area nurse accused of killing 2 patients with insulin caused another death

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The family of a woman who died at a Lower Burrell nursing home filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a nurse who is already facing charges for giving three patients lethal doses of insulin, killing two of them.

Marianne Bower's family said she was also a victim of Heather Pressdee and the administrators of Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center knew about her prior employment experience and how she was allegedly fired from several other similar businesses.

While she was there, according to the lawsuit, Pressdee spent a lot of time with the victim, making other nurses suspicious. Eventually those nurses reported their findings to the facility's management who failed, according to the lawsuit, to do anything, resulting in Bower's death on Sept. 28, 2021, allegedly from an overdose of insulin from Pressdee.

The law firm representing the family said there were many red flags surrounding Pressdee and the company should have known something. They said in two and a half years, Pressdee had only worked a couple of months in six different places.

Pressdee was charged earlier this year with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder after the Pennsylvania attorney general's office said she gave three patients at Quality Life Services in Chicora lethal doses of insulin, killing two of them and sending another to the hospital. Investigators said two of the men were not diabetic.

The 73-year-old victim who survived was given the dose in August of 2022 and the two others, ages 83 and 55 died, in December of 2022, the attorney general's office said.

No charges have been announced in Bower's death yet.