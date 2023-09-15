Lawrenceville Shop 'n Save handed down consumer alert by Allegheny Co. Health Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Shop 'n Save in Upper Lawrenceville has been hit with another consumer alert by the health department.

An Allegheny Co. Health Department inspector cited the grocery store located along 56th Street for several violations.

Those include selling expired food, poor cleaning and sanitation, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures, and inadequate pest management.

Last year, the store was cited for similar issues.

The store has ten days to fix the issues before another inspection. If it fails again, it can be shut down.