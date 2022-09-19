Consumer alert issued for Upper Lawrenceville Shop 'n Save after inspector finds 12 dead mice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shop 'n Save in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found a dozen dead mice.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the grocery store on 56th Street after an inspection on Friday in response to complaints.

According to the inspection report, mouse droppings were found on shelves by several items like rice, pasta, gravy, pretzels, potato chips and bread.

The inspector also said there were 11 dead mice in the "proposed new deli area," which is currently empty, and another dead mouse in a trap by the walk-in cooler.

The health department said the store was pending administrative actions for similar violations in July and August.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.