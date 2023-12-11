State lawmakers want to recognize 2023 as "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- State lawmakers want to declare 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania.

Legislation introduced by Philadelphia-area Reps. Danielle Friel Otten, Jennifer O'Mara and Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz seeks to recognize Swift's "positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices."

A memo to House members cites Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour, which sold out two shows at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and three shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Her second night in Pittsburgh set an Acrisure Stadium attendance record, and according to the region's tourism agency, her back-to-back concerts generated $46 million in direct spending.

The memo also mentions her "philanthropic and charitable causes" -- she donated an undisclosed amount to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank -- and her push to get fans to register to vote.

"From her humble beginnings as a teenage artist on that Christmas tree farm in Berks County, Taylor Swift is the epitome of what it means to be a Pennsylvanian. Through her talent, hard work, and determination, Taylor Swift has transcended the role of pop star, becoming a veritable cultural and economic force. And it would be a dishonor if she were not recognized by her home state for the lasting impact she has made in her career," the memo reads.

The lawmakers also point out how Swift was the first Pennsylvanian to be named Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

"Please join us in supporting this resolution to honor Taylor Swift, a beloved artist, humanitarian, and inspiration, by recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift Era in Pennsylvania," the lawmakers wrote in their memo.