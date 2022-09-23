Lawmakers push to add lunch to universal free breakfast program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some state Democrats are pushing to add lunch to the universal free breakfast program in schools.

They are proposing a bill nearly two weeks after Governor Tom Wolf announced the breakfast program will launch next month for all students regardless of income.

Lawmakers say the legislation would dedicate $275 million every year to make free breakfast and lunches permanent.

They say this is the most obvious and simple fix to food insecurity, especially for families just above the cut-off for the federal program.