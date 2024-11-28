Latrobe celebrates 30th annual Turkey Trot with close to 1,000 participants

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- While eating turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition, for some in Latrobe, it's a tradition that Thanksgiving starts with a race.

The Latrobe Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is put on each year by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

While this race normally draws a crowd, this year, close to 1,000 people came to step off their holiday the healthy way and celebrate the Turkey Trot's 30th anniversary.

Craig Shevichik, the Executive Director of the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department, says that this year, they will likely take in around $20,000 from this event alone.

"It's our 30th annual Turkey Trot, so it is our biggest fundraiser," said Shevchik. "It generates a good amount of money for us to operate our recreation programs."

One of the people who came out today was Alison Lubic from nearby Blairsville. She has been walking in this race for the last six years, and she says this is the best way to start off a Thanksgiving Day.

"I just love getting up and getting ready and coming here to just walk and prepare for the craziness of the next day, Black Friday, because I work Black Friday," said Lubic. "Also, it's a great way to work up the energy for that big Thanksgiving meal."

Yes, spirits were high, and the energy was up despite the soggy weather.

And everyone who came out on Thursday, whether on two legs or four, seemed to be grateful for the opportunity to burn some calories and to make a little room for their meal to come.