'It puts our town on the map:' Latrobe ready to celebrate all things banana split

LATROBE (KDKA) - If you are looking to 'eat good in the neighborhood' this weekend, and maybe take part in a fun event, why not head to Latrobe for The Great American Banana Split Celebration?

This event kicks off today and is running all weekend long.

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood as The Great American Banana Split Celebration gets underway, in Latrobe.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania is known for a lot of things - like being the home to Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer and the home to Steelers Training Camp.

It is also the home to one of America's great deserts, the banana split.

The banana split was invented back in 1904 at a local drugstore in Latrobe and for the last 10 years, the town has been hosting The Great American Banana Split Celebration, to commemorate one of its claims to fame.

Briana Tomack, the President & CEO of Latrobe Chamber of Commerce, says this event is a big deal for the community.

"It puts our town on the map and our community is very proud of the things that come from here and I think it brings us all together," she said. "Of course, food is a universal uniter of people and the banana split is - it's the big banana, it's the cherry on top, it's the most delicious dessert ever."

This annual celebration serves up a lot of events like a yellow tie gala, a 5K Banana Run, a pie eating contest, a classic car show, the Banana Split Princess Pageant, and more!

Speaking of princesses, the first ever Banana Split Princess, Piper Anke told us that this whole weekend celebration is more than just a celebration of a great desert, it's a celebration of the people in this great American town.

"For me, it's about community involvement," Anke said. "It's about getting out there and talking to people and making new friends. The ice cream is just a little perk, the cherry on top, I guess."

We've got the original recipe as well as all the fun events happening in Latrobe this weekend right here!