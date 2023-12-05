Massive holiday light display at Pittsburgh-area home honors man's love for dogs

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local woman is honoring her stepdad's love for dogs with a massive holiday light display at her home in Greensburg.

Rachel Hill says her stepdad, Larry, loved animals his entire life. "He wasn't allowed a dog when he was younger, so when he got his own dog, they quickly became family," Hill says.

Hill says her family started the tradition of setting up a Christmas lights display 29 years ago in Harrisburg, where her family is originally from. Following a procedure to have a stent put into his heart, the family put the decorating on pause in 2008. Hill says when Larry passed away in 2019, she felt a call to honor his legacy by resuming the tradition.

(Photo: Provided)

Hill's home is adorned with more than 800,000 lights, many of which are still working from when her family first got started. Hill invites the community out to witness the display, which also serves as a fundraiser. Hill says every year, she donates the proceeds from the display to two local animal shelters in honor of Larry. This year, proceeds will be going to Tiny Cause in Vandergrift as well as the Pet Adoption League in Hunker.

Hill says she uses the display to help her neighbors create memories for years to come. She gives out free hot chocolate and cookies to those who visit, usually on Saturdays and Sundays. Hill says Santa Claus will be paying a visit to the light display on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and will be available for pictures.

(Photo: KDKA)

Visitors are welcome to check out Larry's Lights along Armbrust Road in Greensburg. Hill says the lights usually turn on at dusk and stay lit until 10 p.m. each night. She plans on keeping the display up through Jan. 2.