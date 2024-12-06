Steelers nominate Larry Ogunjobi for 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been nominated for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award is given out annually to an NFL player for their excellence on the field and for the work they do off of the field to make an impact on the community.

Each team nominates one player and the winner receives up to a $265,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Cam Heyward won the award last year and Russell Wilson won the award in 2020 while playing for the Seahawks.

Heyward surprised Ogunjobi with the news of his nomination during a team meeting earlier this week.

"We've got an obligation to give," Ogunjobi said. "God has blessed us in tremendous ways. Our opportunity to give back to people is big. When you have an opportunity to put the light somewhere other than yourself, you have a chance to really make a difference. Let this be an example, anybody can do it, you guys can do it. Keep striving for greatness."

The winner of this year's award will be announced at NFL Honors in early February.