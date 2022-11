KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

23-year-old Zairyre Simmons turned himself into Allegheny County Police on Wednesday evening.

Suspect behind bars after allegedly shooting, killing employee in Scott Twp. 23-year-old Zairyre Simmons turned himself into Allegheny County Police on Wednesday evening.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On