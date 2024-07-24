More lane restrictions coming to Parkway East this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Work on the Parkway East will create more lane restrictions.

As work continues, portions of the highway will be down to one lane. It's all part of a $70 million project.

Tens of thousands of drivers use the Parkway East each day. While the weekend is a lower number, it may present some challenges for getting around.

Starting Friday night, expect to see the orange barrels between the Monroeville/Business 22 exit and Churchill. It comes less than a week after parts of the Wilkinsburg interchange closed as a part of the Commercial Street Bridge Project.

With it being the summer season, many drivers are already used to this type of work. This latest restriction is a part of the Parkway East Betterment Project. It's designed to work on the superstructure, rehab two bridges and preserve another six.

"I won't go that way. I'll just go a different way for a while until it calms down and then I'll go back," Collen DiVito from Trafford said.

These lane restrictions are only through the weekend. Looking ahead, drivers are being alerted to expect more weekends like this.

In 2025, there will be a long-term crossover of the Parkway as crews continue work. The current closure of parts of the Wilkinsburg exit will last until August. More work on the Commercial Street Bridge will ramp up over the next few years.

"Go through Wilkinsburg. Go down Penn Avenue. There's no way to avoid it," Rubin Mack said.

While it may certainly present challenges, drivers are trying to take it in stride, realizing without investment in infrastructure, you will have more problems.

"It always feels like there's too many projects. But if you want progress, you have to live with it," DiVito said.

With all this construction and traffic changes to the Parkway East, there is a way to get constant alerts. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write "Subscribe – Parkway East" in the subject line.