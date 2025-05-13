U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder arrested in prostitution sting, police say

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was among more than a dozen people arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Ohio, police said Monday. The former Ohio State wrestler, 29, was arrested for engaging in prostitution by uniformed officers inside a hotel room, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Snyder was released from custody at the scene.

Columbus Police Spokesperson Caitlyn McIntosh said officers conducted an undercover operation aimed at reducing prostitution in the city's north side on May 9. During the operation, the police division's Police and Community Together (PACT) unit published online ads to "solicit others to engage in sexual activity for hire," the department said.

On Friday evening, officers received text messages and phone calls from a man responding to one of the ads and a meeting was arranged at a nearby hotel, police said. The man — later identified as Snyder — arrived at the hotel, paid an undercover officer money and requested a sexual act, police said.

In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Kyle Snyder, of the United States, kisses his gold medal after the men's 97-kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Snyder was one of 16 men charged during the sting, police said, and he was summoned to appear in court on May 19

Snyder won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and silver in Tokyo in 2021. He's a three-time world champion who won three national titles at Ohio State.

Last week, Snyder signed with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which is led by pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The new league will hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland, according to The Associated Press.