Kiskiminetas Township Police Department's chief suspended

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Kiskiminetas Township Police Department's chief has been suspended and an acting chief has taken over.

In July 2022, Kiski Police Chief Lee Bartolicius took over the department, which also services North Apollo. Nearly two years later, he's been suspended from the job.

"It makes me think that they think they are above the law themselves. Everybody has to be punished for whatever they do wrong no matter what your title is," Armstrong County resident Tammy Brown said.

Many including the Armstrong County district attorney don't know the circumstances surrounding the chief's suspension.

The North Apollo mayor told KDKA-TV that she was informed on Wednesday night that there is a new acting police chief. She has no other details.

This isn't the first time the department is in the spotlight. In July 2022, around the time Bartolicius took over, four officers and the secretary resigned due to alleged harassment and intimidation.