Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 6-8

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's festival season with September's comfortable temperatures, but that's only a small portion of the many things to do with families around the region. Some highlights are below and the full guide can be found on kidsburgh.org.

Friday, Sept. 6 – Sunday, Sept. 8: Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Pittsburgh's Irish heritage runs deep, with many immigrants from The Emerald Isle settling in this region for jobs in industry. This three-day festival aims to celebrate that rich history with music, food, Irish dancing, demonstrations, and more. Tickets begin at $20, but kids 12 and under are free. Check out the whole lineup (and save money on early bird tickets!) here.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Sewickley Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This weekend, the village of Sewickley will kick off fall with so many free family activities — including food trucks, live entertainment and craft activities for kids. This event will take place on Broad Street and Thorn Street. Find more details right here.

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 8: Movie Night with a Sleepover in the Park, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Edgewood Borough presents "Wonka" for their final movie night of the year. After the movie, stick around for the Edgewood Foundation's Sleepover in the Park. Starting at 7 p.m., set up your tents and watch the movie at dusk. There will be water and snacks available in the evening, as well as donuts, juice and coffee in the morning for those who stay. Please check out the event page for rules and more information.

