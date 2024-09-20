Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 20-23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It might feel like summer, but the season turns to fall this weekend, and you'll notice that in the events happening this weekend! Check out some highlights from Kidsburgh's guide to weekend events below with the full list here.

Friday, Sept. 20: Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood Park Opening

It's the first weekend for Phantom Fall Fest! Family Halloween fun is programmed during the day on Saturdays and Sundays with more than 30 rides and attractions in operation. Costumes are encouraged. The daytime is geared toward kids. Grownup and big kid frights begin at 6 p.m. Admission starts at $29.99. This event runs through Oct. 27.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Family Fishing with Fern Hollow Nature Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Join staff from Fern Hollow at King's Lake for a morning of fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. From experienced anglers to beginners, this event is for everyone. All gear is provided. The cost begins at $10, and family pricing is available. Be sure to register, as spots are limited.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Hay Day Festival at Hartwood Acres, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event, which also occurs next weekend at South Park, is packed with family fun. Zip down giant inflatable slides, jump in a bounce house and take a hayride. Expect puppet shows, a petting zoo and balloon artists, along with games, giveaways and hands-on activities. This event is free with no registration required.

