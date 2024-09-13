Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 13-15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From firefly art to painting to comedy, this week's Kidsburgh events are filled with all kinds of art and other fun things for you and your family to do. I've got some highlights below and the full list is here.

Friday, Sept. 13 through Jan. 5: Spontaneous Order – The Rhythm of Fireflies at the Children's Museum

This immersive new exhibit at the Children's Museum is inspired by the wonder of watching fireflies in nature. Created in collaboration with the folks from California's Resonance Studio, the exhibit includes 200 jars suspended from the ceiling which blink randomly with a golden glow like individual fireflies.

When the light from one jar recognizes one is glowing nearby through photo sensors, their blinking gradually synchronizes and the lights turn blue. Watch in wonder as the light shifts from blue to gold along a 50-foot stretch of ceiling and back again, creating luminous patterns.

The experience includes a custom summer soundscape and resources on how to be firefly "friendly" in our daily lives. Details here. (Note: The museum is closed until Sept. 12 for the annual deep cleaning and prep of new exhibits.)

Saturday, Sept. 14: Touch-a-Truck at Ross Park Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Do you have little kids who love big vehicles? Join Jamie's Dream Team, in partnership with Ross Township Police and Ross Park Mall, for the Touch-a-Truck event.

Kids of all ages can explore a variety of vehicles and meet the heroes who keep our community safe. This free event will be held near entrance #2 at Macy's upper lot. Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit Jamie's Dream Team.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Penny Arcade Show, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This watch-and-play comedy show is designed for kids! The Arcade Comedy Theater brings together talented improvisers, actors and comedians to provide family-friendly content on the second Saturday of every month. This experience is especially great for children ages 4 to 8, but everyone can enjoy the interactive improv, uncontrollable giggles and free vintage arcade games. The cost is $12.