Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: June 14-16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend is shaping up to be summer-like with lots to do in the Pittsburgh area.

From Juneteenth celebrations to sensory-friendly events and a chance to win a free year of play at Dave and Buster's, Kidsburgh has a list of the best family-friendly events to make the most of this Father's Day weekend.

Some weekend highlights are below, and you can find the full guide on Kidsburgh.org.

Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16: Pittsburgh Juneteenth Celebration

This three-day event celebrates the day that slaves in Texas were finally informed that slavery had been abolished after the Civil War. This event is hosted by Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration and will take place in Market Square and on nearby streets. There will be music, food and a chance to learn about history and celebrate freedom. Find out more here.

Saturday, June 15: Inside Out at the Carnegie Museum, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend kicks off Inside Out, a series of outdoor parties at the CMOA that run all summer long. This weekend enjoy a performance by PearlArts Movement & Sound, family-friendly activities, dance parties, food trucks, and more. Find the whole summer lineup here.

Sunday, June 16: Pittsburgh Flag Football Tournament

Are you the best in the 'Burgh? Assemble your squad and bring your A-game to the Pittsburgh Flag Football Tournament presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods. This 5v5 flag football tournament has a division for all ages. How do you get a shot at being crowned the best team in the city? Read all the details here.

KDKA is proud to partner with Kidsburgh.org.