Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: July 5-7

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hopefully you have a long weekend off to enjoy all there is to do in the Pittsburgh region with your family! Here are a few highlights with the full list here.

Saturday, July 6: Free Yoga in the Park, 10 a.m.

Join the folks at the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh for free yoga in Allegheny Commons Park, near Gus and YiaYia's ice ball cart. This event is casual and open to all ages. Find the schedule of teachers and more details here.

Saturday, July 6: Open Pokemon Play at Game Masters PGH, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is a great chance to learn how to play with Pokemon cards. It's totally free and open to any skill level. After the open play session, there is a tournament for those who want to participate. Find all the details here.

Saturday, July 6: Fursuit Parade, Downtown Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

The furries will march down from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to Penn Avenue, stopping between 9th and 11th streets beginning at 2 p.m. for the annual Anthrocon Parade and Block Party. Free.

