Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: July 26-28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the final weekend in July with so much to do – from theater performances to dance parties. Here are a few highlights from Kidsburgh's weekend events guide with the full list here.

Friday, July 26: Twisters Talk with Scott Harbaugh and Ron Smiley, 7 p.m.

The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center in Sewickley is excited to be presenting this exclusive (and free) event featuring two accomplished and beloved local meteorologists. Join KDKA-TV's Ron Smiley and WPXI's Scott Harbaugh this Friday for a wide-ranging conversation about the art of weather forecasting, the Pittsburgh area's unexpected summer of tornadoes and their thoughts on the original 1996 Twister. Find details here.

Friday, July 26: Vision to Learn eye exams at CLP, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An estimated 30,000 kids throughout the Pittsburgh area do not have the glasses they need to see the board, read a book, or participate in class. Vision to Learn provides free eye exams, new glasses and replacement glasses to kids throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. This free event will take place at the Allegheny branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. An appointment is required, so please contact the branch to schedule. This event is for children ages 4-18, caregivers must sign permission forms before the appointment. Find more details here.

Saturday, July 27: Open Streets: East End & Homewood

Come out for the final OpenStreetsPGH event, where you can walk, run, bike, skate, roll, dance and enjoy the road at your own pace. You can find free fitness classes at the wellness hub, learn how to bike at the Kids' Hub, grab food from local vendors, and enjoy a variety of activities hosted by local organizations. This event series is organized by Bike Pittsburgh, a non-profit working on behalf of the Pittsburgh community to transform our streets and communities into vibrant, healthy places by making them safe and accessible for everyone to bike and walk. The full schedule for Saturday right here.

