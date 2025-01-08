Woman orders new sleds for kids shoveling her New Kensington neighborhood for money

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — There's been a lot of snow but not enough sleds for a group of friends in New Kensington. So the young and eager entrepreneurs singled out a solution, and in doing so, they also found an appreciative neighbor with a generous heart.

Help is often in short supply and high demand in neighborhoods like Erica Ohmer's, where the sidewalks and steps seem to go on and on.

"I was getting ready to shovel my sidewalk and the boys come running up and was asking if they could help me," she said.

She gave them the job and a couple of bucks, snapping a picture and posting it on a community Facebook page, hoping to give credit to the people who raised them.

Alijah Jones' mom Cassandra Clever said she saw the Facebook post and recognized the jackets.

"Oh, I'm extremely proud," she said.

The online connection between neighborhood strangers revealed the reason why the boys were working so hard.

"The mom messaged me and was telling me the boys were out all day, trying to make money to buy sleds," Erica Ohmer said.

Timothy Horgan, another one of the amateur shovelers, said they made $2.

For a couple of third graders, a purchase like new sleds is a task about as tall as the hill they plan to race down. But it's necessary because in order for these guys to really enjoy their snow day, each friend needs one, and just two more would complete their fleet.

"For them to at 9 years old, younger, to decide that if they want something they're going to go out and earn it, instead of just wait or ask for it ..." Clever said.

With a few dollars earned and more pavement to clear, the boys kept shoveling, not knowing their small act of chivalry paid off and their new customer already placed an order for those two brand new sleds.

"It's just awesome to see kids wanting to be out, making money and just trying to help the elderly and their community," Ohmer said.

She's expecting them to arrive on Friday.

"I can't wait to give the boys their tubes and see their faces," she said.