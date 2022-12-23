Khari Mosley to challenge Councilman Ricky Burgess in race this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Long-time Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess has a challenger in the spring primary.

As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, Khari Mosley says it's time for a change.

The Rev. Ricky Burgess was first elected to City Council in 2007 and has been a fixture on the city scene for years. But that hasn't stopped Khari Mosley from announcing his bid.

"I'm stepping into this with compassion, empathy and grace, showing we can lead in a different way," says Mosley.

"I really want to inspire the people in Homewood, in Larimar, in Lincoln-Lemington, in Point Breeze, Stanton Heights and Garfield to know that they will have a council person that's responsive, that'll show up."

Mosley, political director for 1Hood Media and the son of the sculptor Thaddeus Mosley, is married to former Allegheny County controller and now Judge Chelsa Wagner.

Mosley says he's progressive but not a Democratic socialist and is open to hearing all views.

"You can criticize me and you're not going to not get invited to the cookout, as they say, or not get a callback, or not get constituent services," he says.

Unlike Burgess, who in addition to City Council is also the pastor of a Baptist church and a professor at Community College of Allegheny County, Mosley says being on council will be his full-time job.

"We're at a time when trust is at an all-time low and cynicism is at an all-time high," he said.

"I think to get people to believe that government can get the people's business done again is going to take a special type of effort that involves being all-in and being totally focused."

This race could be very crowded.

Other candidates also considering a run in this 9th District in the eastern part of the city include small businessman Rico Rucker, former school board member Randall Taylor and social media consultant Kierran Young.

No word yet from Councilman Burgess on whether he will seek a fifth term. The deadline to file is March 7 and the primary is May 16.