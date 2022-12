KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Long-time Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess has a challenger in the spring primary; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Khari Mosley to challenge Councilman Ricky Burgess in race this spring Long-time Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess has a challenger in the spring primary; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On