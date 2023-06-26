Primanti Bros. opens Kennywood location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Primanti Bros. opened its first-ever amusement park location at Kennywood on Monday.

Kennywood celebrated with a "sandwich cutting" ceremony at the shop, which is located in Lost Kennywood.

The partnership was first announced on 412 Day.

"The most recent collaborations with Primanti Bros. and other iconic Pittsburgh brands further solidifies Kennywood's roots within the community and the park's commitment to the city and its visitors," said Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood's assistant general manager, in a press release. "We take great pride in all our local partnerships. It's an honor to be a beloved institution for this long and we're looking forward to creating many new memories for generations to come."

To mark the occasion and Kennywood's 125 seasons, the first 125 guests got free samples.

The restaurant features Primanti's almost-famous sandwiches with meat, Italian bread and of course, coleslaw and fries.