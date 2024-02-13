Kennywood asking Pittsburghers to vote for name of Potato Patch-themed bumper cars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood is asking for the public's help to name the newly renovated Potato Patch-themed bumper cars!

This one-of-a-kind contest, aptly titled the Most A-peel-ing New Name Sweepstakes, begins Tuesday morning, with guests allowed to vote once per day for their chance to win a 2024 Gold Season Pass and free Potato Patch fries all year. Four additional winners will each receive a four-pack of tickets to the park, according to a Kennywood press release.

Excited parkgoers can pick from three available name selections: Deep Fried Derby, Potato Smash and Speedy Spuds.

Name Option No. 1 - Deep Fried Derby Kennywood

Name Option No. 2 - Potato Smash Kennywood

Name Option No. 3 - Speedy Spuds Kennywood

"We are thrilled to give our fans the opportunity to help name the new Patch-themed ride and get in on the fun," says Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. "This new ride encompasses the Kennywood experience we strive to offer our guests, a mix of modern thrills and iconic traditions as we continue the park's multi-year transformation project."

Ahead of the 2024 season, 20 new cars will be modeled after the tasty treat. Each will be fitted with fries, decorative cheese sauce and an oversized fork.

Both the bumper cars and the Potato Patch will be celebrating their 50th anniversaries as part of the park in 2024. Kennywood's 2024 season begins on Saturday, April 20.

For more information on the sweepstakes and other details, click here.