Kennywood kicking off Holiday Lights early

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood is getting into the holiday spirit a little earlier this year.

The park announced Monday that Holiday Lights will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 18 -- a week sooner than planned. Kennywood said there will be more than two million twinkling lights, the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania and an all-new Santa experience in Thomas Town.

On top of the extended season, Kennywood says it will welcome visitors two hours earlier on most days, with 3 p.m. openings.

"Holiday Lights at Kennywood offers the most unique and exciting holiday experience in the region - with the millions of lights and thrilling and classic attractions that Pittsburgh residents cannot experience anywhere else," said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza in a news release. "This year the park will showcase enhanced special entertainment, an all-new festive food lineup, plus Santa in Thomas Town™, adding even more reasons to visit during this beloved event."

Guests can "eat, drink and be merry" with a new holiday menu, and Kennywood says there will also be a new Christmas-themed scavenger hunt, new seasonal photo opportunities and a create-your-own Christmas bear activity.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including magic shows, local celebrity readings of "The Night Before Christmas," a model train display and dance parties for kids.

And don't forget the rides: the Jack Rabbit, Merry Go Round and Kangaroo will be open, plus many more.

Kennywood was voted as one of the 10 best theme park holiday events in USA Today's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Another Pennsylvania park was on the list, with Hersheypark Christmas Candylane coming in eighth place.