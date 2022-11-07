Kennywood earns award nomination for best theme park holiday event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood's Holiday Lights attraction has been chosen as a nominee for USA Today's 2022 10Best Readers' Choice award for the Best Theme Park Holiday Event category.
Holiday Lights returns for another festive season beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than two million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family-favorite rides, new tasty treats, and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, according to Communication Manager Tasha Pokrzywa.
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, per 10Best and USA Today's website.
