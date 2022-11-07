Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennywood earns award nomination for best theme park holiday event

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood's Holiday Lights attraction has been chosen as a nominee for USA Today's 2022 10Best Readers' Choice award for the Best Theme Park Holiday Event category.

kennywood-holiday-lights-2021-2.jpg
Kennywood/Nick Paradise
kennywood-holiday-lights-2021.jpg
Kennywood/Nick Paradise

Holiday Lights returns for another festive season beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than two million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family-favorite rides, new tasty treats, and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, according to Communication Manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, per 10Best and USA Today's website.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.