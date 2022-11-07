Kennywood earns award nomination for best theme park holiday event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood's Holiday Lights attraction has been chosen as a nominee for USA Today's 2022 10Best Readers' Choice award for the Best Theme Park Holiday Event category.

Kennywood/Nick Paradise

Holiday Lights returns for another festive season beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than two million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family-favorite rides, new tasty treats, and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania, according to Communication Manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, per 10Best and USA Today's website.