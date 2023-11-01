Kennywood's Holiday Lights nominated for nation's best theme park holiday event

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood's Holiday Lights is in the running to be named one of the nation's best theme park holiday events again this year.

Holiday Lights was nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2023. It made the list last year, ranking ninth.

Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood's sister park in the eastern part of the state, was nominated as well, and Pennsylvania is also represented by Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

People can vote for their favorite theme park holiday event until Nov. 29, and the winners will be unveiled on Dec. 8.

Kennywood just announced this week that Holiday Lights will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 18 -- a week sooner than planned. Kennywood said there will be more than two million twinkling lights, the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania and an all-new Santa experience in Thomas Town.

On top of the extended season, Kennywood says it will welcome visitors two hours earlier on most days, with 3 p.m. openings.

Guests can "eat, drink and be merry" with a new holiday menu, and the park says there will also be a new Christmas-themed scavenger hunt, new seasonal photo opportunities and a create-your-own Christmas bear activity.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including magic shows, local celebrity readings of "The Night Before Christmas," a model train display and dance parties for kids.

And don't forget the rides: the Jack Rabbit, Merry Go Round and Kangaroo will be open, plus many more.