Kenny Pickett's status in question after leaving Sunday's game vs. Texans with injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status is in question after leaving yesterday's game against the Texans with an injury.

Late in the third quarter, Pickett was sacked on a 4th-and-1 play, with Houston's Jonathan Greenard landing on Pickett's lower body.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) sustains an injury following a sack in the third quarter during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on October 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pickett will undergo an MRI today to confirm his knee injury that's believed to be a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

It's being reported that Pickett could miss to one to three weeks due to the injury.

Prior to the injury, he threw for 114 yards with an interception and struggled to move the offense as the team lost 30-6 on the road in Houston.

Pickett wasn't the only member of the Steelers to suffer an injury during the game as tight end Pat Freiermuth went down with an injury early in the second half and was ruled out for the rest of the game with an injured hamstring.

Head coach Mike Tomlin may provide some more information into the injuries during his weekly press conference on Tuesday at 12:00 noon.

If Pickett is unable to play on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens come to town, the Steelers will likely turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who took over when Pickett left the game against the Texans.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and you can catch all of the action on KDKA-TV.