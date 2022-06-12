Watch CBS News
Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh, concert comes and goes without any major issues

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert.

While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean.

Trash cans were overflowed, as to be expected.

Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers.

So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.

