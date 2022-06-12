Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh, concert comes and goes without any major issues

Kenny Chesney concert comes and goes without incident

Kenny Chesney concert comes and goes without incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert.

While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean.

Trash cans were overflowed, as to be expected.

Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers.

So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.