Ken Rice celebrates 30 years at KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For 30 years, Ken Rice has been bringing you the news on KDKA-TV. His first day was June 13, 1994. He had to work behind the scenes for a year after coming here from WTAE-TV.

Since June of 1995, Ken has been a calm and steady presence both for our newsroom and our viewers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ken is one of only a handful of local television journalists who've reported live on the CBS Evening News.

First in 2000, during the Richard Baumhammers murder spree.And again in 2022, after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

From the anchor desk, Ken has covered countless major breaking news stories, from the terrorist attacks of 9-11 in 2001 to the shooting spree at L.A. Fitness in Collier Township in 2009 to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill in 2018.

Ken has also anchored some of Pittsburgh's most difficult days, from the field, including the funeral of Mayor Bob O'Connor in 2006 and the funerals for the three Pittsburgh Police officers killed in Stanton Heights in 2009.

He has also been out in the field for some of Pittsburgh's happiest days, including celebrating the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl victory parade in 2009, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup victory parade in 2017 and the Pittsburgh Pirates' post-season playoff run in 2013.

Over the years, Ken has shared the anchor desk with many colleagues, most notably Jennifer Antkowiak, Patrice King Brown, Kym Gable and Kristine Sorensen.

Ken and Kristine have anchored together for 18 of his 30 years at KDKA-TV, making them the current longest-serving news anchor team in Pittsburgh.

But, Ken's work goes beyond the news.

For years, he hosted KDKA-TV's high school quiz show "Hometown High-Q", as well as KDKA-TV's Sunday morning news magazine show, "KD-PG Sunday Edition".

He has moderated countless political debates, and he continues to host KDKA-TV's annual Free Care Fund Telethon for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Ken Rice is the quintessential journalist, searching for answers and bringing you the facts.

He is also the backbone of KDKA-TV, a compassionate co-worker, a funny friend, and the kind of guy all of us are lucky to have had in our corner for 30 years and counting.

Article contributor: KDKA Special Projects Executive Producer Corey Martin