Big cars, Bigfoot, and house tours | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and there are a ton of fun events to check out this weekend with arguably the biggest taking place on the North Side.

Pistons in the Park

The always fun Pistons in the Park car cruise revs up at Allegheny Commons Park.

Classic car enthusiasts can witness cars from all different decades while also listening to live music and enjoying tons of food options.

It takes place from noon until 4 p.m. along West Ohio Street and Ridge Avenue.

Get more details at this link.

Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure

If you're looking to enjoy a fun night of camping in Fayette County, you can do so at the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Camping Adventure.

It's happening at the Benner's Meadow Run RV Campground in Farmington.

You'll be able to go on guided night hikes, shop at dozens of craft vendors, and hear from Bigfoot researchers.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and you can learn more on their website.

Brighton Heights House Tour

The 18th annual Brighton Heights House Tour takes place on Saturday at Legion Memorial Park.

You'll be able to see the neighborhood's beautiful architecture, lush gardens, and small businesses.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Then, starting at noon, it's the Brighton Heights Summer Series which features live music, vendors, artists, and delicious food and craft beer.

That goes until 8 p.m.

Eventbrite has the full rundown right here.

Pittsburgh Irish Festival

The 33rd annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival gets underway this afternoon.

It once again will take place at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Pittsburgh it's a celebration of all things Irish.

There will be live music, dancing, a magic show, children's activities, cultural displays, and of course, food and drink.

The festival runs until Sunday and you can get the details on their website.

Sprankle's Octoberfest

Sprankle's Octoberfest opens on Friday evening at a brand-new location - Lernerville Speedway.

There are more than 100 vendors on hand, a full carnival, live bands, dachshund races, costume contests, and a myriad of great food and drinks.

It starts at 4 p.m. this evening and runs through Sunday.

Check out all the details on their website right here.

Mead and Whiskey Weekend at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

Finally, it's the Mead and Whiskey Weekend at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival!

There will be free samples of the finest vintages from local Pennsylvania craftsmen.

Of course, the typical events associated with the renaissance festival will also be happening - live music, jousts, and arts and crafts.

The festival is taking place in West Newtown on Renaissance Lane.

They've got the full rundown on their website.