Live music, good food, and art | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and we're hoping it's a nice one because there are a lot of fun events to check out.

So - hope you like live music because there is a lot of it this weekend.

Pittsburgh International Jazz Fest

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival is back and it's taking over the Pittsburgh Cultural District on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be free music along Liberty Avenue starting at 1 p.m. on both days.

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival has the lineup and more on its website at this link.

Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Festival

The Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Festival returns to Mellon Park on Saturday.

It's the largest annual event in the Pittsburgh Chinese community.

There you'll be able to enjoy amazing Asian foods, games, music, martial arts, and dance performances.

Best of all...it's free!

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Check out the details right here.

Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Festi is back and it kicks off today.

The fall tradition kicks off today and this year features more than 30 attractions, including six haunted houses, four scare zones, and more than 100 scare actors ready to hear you scream.

Phantom Fall Fest takes place on weekends beginning at 6 p.m. through October.

Get tickets and details on the Kennywood website.

Graffiti Jam and Open Paint

You can let your artistic side run wild on the South Side this weekend.

Color Park is hosting Graffiti Jam and Open Paint this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Free paint and sidewalk chalk will be available for you to start bringing your art to life at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch a number of local artists paint larger works at the park, a live DJ, and food trucks will also be available.

Friends of the Riverfront has more on their website right here.

Washington Italian Festival

All things Italy will be celebrated in downtown Washington on Saturday at the Washington Italian Festival.

There you'll be able to partake in delicious food, wines, other drinks, live music, entertainment, and shop for crafts from dozens of local vendors.

It all goes from noon until 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Check out the details at this link.