A weekend full of fall family fun | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're in for a beautiful fall weekend and thanks to cooperating weather, you can take full advantage!

Let's start with one of the sweetest events of the year.

Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival

The Monroeville Convention Center is playing host to the Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival.

Local coffee shops, gourmet roasters, artisan chocolatiers, bakeries, wineries, distilleries, and food trucks will all be there, serving samples of sweet treats and coffee.

It happens on Saturday in two sessions with the first getting going at noon.

General admission tickets are $35.

You can purchase them at this link.

Pittsburgh Playhouse Fall Fest

It's the second weekend of the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Fall Fest!

There will be carnival booths, vendors, tarot readings, face painting, arts and crafts, and all the Halloween fun you can handle!

Also, on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a street festival on Forbes Avenue.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Beacon Haunted House and Corn Maze

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Beacon Haunted House and Corn Maze.

It's at the Beacon Hotel in Renfrew, Butler County.

While you get spooked, you can also indulge in great food and drink.

All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and you can learn more at this link.

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh "Boo!"

On Friday evening, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual sensory-friendly Halloween event, "Boo!"

There will be a silent disco, pumpkin painting, trick or treating, and more Halloween fun, all with quieter sounds and softer lights.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Get details and tickets at this link.

Oakmont Fall Festival

Oakmont is hosting a fall festival on Saturday on Allegheny River Boulevard.

There will be food, vendors, costume contests, games, and so much more.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a Halloween parade and KDKA-TV's own Lindsay Ward and Chris Hoffman will be leading the parade!

The festival runs until 4 p.m. and it's free.

Check out the details on the Oakmont website right here.

Bella Terra Stables Halloween Festival

The Bella Terra Stables in Murrysville is hosting its annual Halloween Festival this weekend.

Kids can trick-or-treat with the friendly horses, check out a magic show, get their faces painted, and so much more.

It takes place in Murrysville from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and then again from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are for sale on the Bella Terra Stables website at this link.