A few days of fall family fun | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and as we always do on Friday, we're here to help you make sure you have plans!

This week, we've got plenty of family fall fun!

Greensburg YMCA Fall Fest

The Greensburg YMCA is hosting its annual Fall Fest on Friday evening.

You'll be able to take a dip in the pumpkin pond, do some arts and crafts, get up close with a fire truck, enjoy a bounce house, get a personalized caricature drawing, and of course, learn about all the services the YMCA offers.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Get the details on their website at this link.

SpaceBurgh

Market Square is playing host to SpaceBurgh!

This is all about space, science, robotics, and science fiction.

You can check out interactive exhibits, activities, a robotics demonstration, and meet a NASA astronaut!

It goes from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday and the best part - it's all free!

Check out the full rundown at this link.

Highmark Streat Festival

Bring your appetite to the Highmark Streat Festival this weekend when thousands are expected to take a culinary journey with a wide selection of ethnic foods.

There will also be a meatball eating contest and the first-place winners will get $1,000!

It happens on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at The Backyard which is located on 8th Street and Penn Avenue.

More information can be found right here.

Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival

The Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival is back in the Strip District this weekend.

It features giant pumpkin displays with some tipping scales at more than 2,500 pounds. You can also see pumpkin carving, pumpkin drops, arts and crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.

It's free to attend and goes on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Check out the details on their website right here.

Punkin' Chunkin' at Hartwood Acres

The pumpkins will be flying at Hartwood Acres this weekend.

The "Punkin' Chunkin'" happens from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and pumpkins will be launched across the amphitheater field from a full-sized trebuchet, otherwise known as a massive slingshot.

There will also be face painting, balloon art, and even a medieval sword fight!

Allegheny County's website has the full event details on their website.

Owl-O-Ween at the National Aviary

It's Owl-O-Ween at the National Aviary this weekend!

You and the kids can meet the aviary's owls, get some Halloween treats, take part in a costume fashion show, play some games, and do arts and crafts.

It's happening both this weekend and next and it is included with your general admission tickets.

You can buy tickets on their website right here.