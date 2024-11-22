Holiday markets, lights, markets, and Christmas fun | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Downtown Pittsburgh will be the place to be this weekend as Light Up Night is set for this weekend but it's not the only holiday fun to be had.

We're going to highlight several other events you can check out in our area!

Butler Holiday Lights

Let's begin in Butler with a free holiday lights drive-thru.

It's happening at Alameda Park starting tomorrow evening. The hours of the event are 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It runs through Christmas if you're looking to check it out.

Butler Holiday Lights

Pittsburgh Zoo Holiday Display

There will be even more light displays to check out and this time they'll be at the Pittsburgh Zoo!

It's their annual celebration, Wild Illuminations, and it's underway now.

It runs through January 12 so if you are unable to make it out this weekend, you've got plenty of time to check it out.

Pittsburgh Zoo Holiday Display

Pittsburgh Record Convention

On Saturday, the West View Banquet Hall will host the Pittsburgh Record Convention fall show.

Vendors from across the United States will be selling vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, posters, t-shirts, and other memorabilia.

Early bird admission starts at 8 a.m. and costs $10. Entry after 10 a.m. is free with the show wrapping up at 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Record Convention

Greater Pittsburgh Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular

The Monroeville Convention Center is hosting the 27th annual Greater Pittsburgh Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular.

It's one of the biggest holiday craft shows of the year with more than 300 indoor booths.

They'll be selling decorations, trees, clothes, paintings, ornaments, handcrafted jewelry, pet treats, dolls, and so much more.

It gets started today and runs through Sunday with hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Greater Pittsburgh Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular

Holiday Vendor Fair

The Recreation Alliance of North Pittsburgh is hosting a holiday vendor fair on Saturday.

There you'll be able to find unique presents from more than 70 local crafters and artists.

It's happening at the Ross Township Community Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Holiday Vendor Fair

Wildwood Golf Club Holiday Bazaar

On Sunday, the Wildwood Golf Club in Allison Park is hosting its annual holiday bazaar.

There, 34 businesses and vendors will be in attendance, selling clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, artwork, handcrafted woodwork, and so much more.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wildwood Golf Club Holiday Bazaar