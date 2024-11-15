Holiday lights, gifts, and drink | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and with so much going on, we're here to help you plan a fun one!

Let's start in Westmoreland County.

Community Night - Winter Wonderland

The special community night takes place tonight from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

There you'll be able to enjoy immersive light displays and live performances, seasonal snacks, a DJ, a balloon artist, and an ice carving demonstration.

You can learn more about the event on their website right here.

Beers of the Burgh Winter Warmer Beer Festival

The Beers of the Burgh Winter Warmer Beer Festival is back!

It's happening Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Pennsylvanian in downtown Pittsburgh.

You can sample innovative seasonal beers from more than a dozen local breweries and more.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at this link.

I Made It! Market

You can find some one-of-a-kind gifts tomorrow at the detailing I Made It! Market for the holidays.

It takes over the Block Northway from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More than 100 artisans will be on hand selling their work.

Check out the full details on their website.

Phipps Holiday Magic

The lights turn on tomorrow at Phipps!

It's the seasonal celebration of holiday magic and it begins on Saturday and runs through January 5.

Phipps says there will be magnificent new displays featuring mystical creatures, gorgeous holiday trees, and other floral delights.

Tickets and more can be purchased on Phipps's website right here.