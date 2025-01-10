RV shows, holiday lights, and trolleys | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that once again means we've got fun events for you to check out in our area!

Pittsburgh RV Show

The famous Pittsburgh RV Show kicks off this weekend and it's the longest-running RV show in the country and as they put it - "nine acres of RV paradise."

It opens tomorrow morning and runs through next Sunday so you will have plenty of time to check it out.

Get all the details on their website at this link.

Junior Conductor Days at Pa. Trolley Museum

You can make your way to Washington County for the Junior Conductor Days at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum.

There, kids will have the chance to learn all about trolleys and the people who operate them.

The event is included with general admission tickets and no advance purchases are required.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on the Trolley Museum's website right here.

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Holiday Lights

This weekend is your last chance to see the zoo lights at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Last night was the final time they offered the drive-through option but now, you can still take a stroll through the zoo and see the lights.

Tickets begin at $20 and you can get them on their website.