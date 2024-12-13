Holiday crafts, cruises with Santa, and community days | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've once again made it to Friday and it's the weekend! With just 12 days until Christmas, we've still got plenty of holiday fun for you to have!

Wholey's Fish Market Feast of the 7 Fishes

Wholey's Fish Market is hosting its annual Feast of the 7 Fishes classes with WQED's Chris Fennimore on Saturday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and you'll learn how to prepare two of Fennimore's favorite dishes.

It's free and open to everyone. Check out the details on their website right here.

Lawrenceville Cookie Tour

Lawrenceville is getting in the Christmas spirit with its annual cookie tour.

Shops on Butler Street and Penn Avenue will be offering homemade cookies to all on both Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Lawrenceville has more information on its website.

Grist House Fire Fest

The Grist House is holding its annual Fire Fest on Saturday.

It will be hosted at the brewery in Millvale from noon until 10 p.m.

There will be 10 fire pits set up, hot and cold cocktails, rare beers, glass-blowing demonstrations, and fire performers.

Check out the full rundown on their website at this link.

Gateway Clipper Santa Fun Cruise

You can book a tour on the Gateway Clipper for a special Santa Fun Cruise this weekend.

Your kids can enjoy a dance party, and meet Saint Nick and other characters, and there will be special treats.

Boarding times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you are unable to make it this weekend, don't worry, they'll have sessions next weekend, as well!

Book your cruise right here.

Habitat For Humanity Rockin' Homes for the Holidays

On Saturday, the Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting its benefit concert "Rockin' Homes for the Holidays."

It's happening at the Voodoo Brewery in Downtown New Kensington from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be live music, a holiday sing-along, a Christmas cookie contest, and a costume contest.

They have all the details on their Facebook page right here.

Southside Works I Made It Market

The Southside Works is hosting yet another I Made It Market.

This one is a merry and bright-themed market.

You'll be able to shop for handmade gifts and vintage finds and try holiday drinks from a winter-themed bar.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They've got the full rundown on their website at this link.

Monroeville Mall Santa-Palooza

The Monroeville Mall is hosting the Santa-Palooza Holiday Vendor Market this weekend.

There will be gifts from local artists and small businesses available.

It happens tomorrow and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Learn more on the Monroeville Mall website.

Deer Lakes Craft and Vendor Show

Head over to Cheswick on Saturday morning for the Deer Lakes Craft and Vendor Show.

It's happening at Deer Lakes High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can shop for crafts, jewelry, home decor, and food, and enjoy performances by the Deer Lakes band and choir students.

The Deer Lakes Band has all the information on their website.

August Wilson Center Community Day

The August Wilson Community Center is hosting a holiday-themed community day on Saturday.

From noon until 4 p.m. you can enjoy free hot chocolate, and get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Vendors will sell their goods and participate in Kwanzaa activities.

Check out more at this link.

Armstrong High School Craft and Vendor Show

Armstrong High School in Kittanning is hosting its holiday craft and vendor show on Saturday.

More than 150 vendors will be selling unique crafts and goods from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Facebook has all the details at this link.