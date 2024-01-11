KDKA-TV celebrates 75th anniversary of broadcasting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a big day here at KDKA-TV as it's our 75th anniversary of being on the air!

A mosaic shows different broadcasts over the years from KDKA-TV. KDKA

Since we were the first television station to go on the air in Pittsburgh, it's also the 75th anniversary of local TV here!

Our first broadcast was on January 11, 1949 and was a live, one-hour program broadcast from the Syria Mosque in Oakland.

KDKA-TV's original call letters were WDTV and the station was part of the Dumont Television Network.

Our first broadcast is called the birth of network television, because when this station came on air, it linked TV stations from the East Coast to the Midwest.

In 1954, Dumont sold the station to Westinghouse, which changed the call letters to KDKA to align the TV station with the pioneering radio station, KDKA-AM.

And the rest, as they say is history!

Stay tuned today for special memories throughout our newscasts as well as on Pittsburgh Today Live and on Talk Pittsburgh, all commemorating 75 years of television here at KDKA-TV.