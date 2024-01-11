75 years of KDKA-TV: Looking back on decades of Pittsburgh sports championships and memories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One thing all Pittsburghers can agree on is our love for our sports teams, as we bleed black and gold and don't care who knows it.

Today, we mark 75 years of broadcasting and there's no one better to help us relive some of our greatest moments in sports than KDKA-TV Sports Director Bob Pompeani, who's been here to witness 42 of those years first-hand.

Sports has always had a way of unifying this city and it's had a home here on KDKA since the very beginning.

KDKA has been here to help you witness three of the Pirates' five World Series championships in 1960, 1971, and 1979.

We've also been here for all six of the Steelers' Super Bowl titles, starting with the Super Steelers of the 1970s, who brought home victories in Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, and XIV.

Members of the 1970's Steelers teams celebrate. KDKA

And then there were the Steelers of the new millennium, who brought home the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

We've watched the Penguins skate away with the Stanley Cup five times, starting with back-to-back titles in the early 1990's and then three times in the last 15 years.

Mario Lemieux lifts the Stanley Cup after winning one of two back-to-back titles. KDKA

As fans, we often love our team's venues as much as we love the team, and it shows.

In 2001, we all watched the implosion of Three Rivers Stadium and then marveled at the two new stadiums that replaced it on the North Shore in PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium.

Demolition crews implode Three Rivers Stadium on Pittsburgh's North Shore in 2001. KDKA

Less than a decade later, we saw the Penguins move across the street to a new home, saying farewell to the old Civic Arena.

Demolition crews implode the roof of the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh. KDKA

Even though it's been more than 50 years since Forbes Field stood in Oakland, fans still gather every fall at what remains of the outfield wall to remember Bill Mazeroski's 1960 World Series winning home run.

The wall of Forbes Field stands in Oakland. KDKA

Win or lose, Pittsburgh sports fans are always passionate and that's part of what has made the 75 years of broadcasting so incredible.