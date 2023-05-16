KDKA Links: May 15-21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

City of Pittsburgh's 2023 Summer Soul Line Dancing Schedule

For more information on the schedule of events, locations, and dates, click here. No dancing experience is necessary!

Champion's Crusaiders Rescue Charity Drive for Animal Microchip Scanners

For more information on the fundraiser and the latest efforts, click here.