KD Sunday Spotlight: The Lamp Theater helps light up downtown Irwin

IRWIN (KDKA) - We're putting the KD Sunday Spotlight on The Lamp Theatre in downtown Irwin.

The local landmark was saved nearly eight years ago when it became a 501c3 nonprofit theater. Now, the Lamp is the heartbeat of the town.

Let the show begin! In the historic little town of Irwin, The Lamp Theatre sits along Main Street.

"We do about 125 shows a year, we do everything under the sun from movies to standup to musicals, we do a ton of concerts," said Bill Elder, general manager of The Lamp Theatre.

The Lamp opened in 1937. It was privately owned for nearly seven decades.

"It was an old, old movie theater and it was wonderful as an old movie theater with flocked wallpaper and the great classic style. But it was in very, very much disrepair," Elder said.

In 2004, the theater went dark. Several years later, a renovation project was placed on hold when it was damaged by a fire at the Irwin Hotel next door.

But the show must go on. Elder said a small group of community members decided they wanted to relight the lamp.

They set the stage with the help of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, the Borough of Irwin, and many volunteers.

"We had over 3,500 volunteer hours in that initial phase so over 350 volunteers came in. We had contractors who came in before their shifts and after their shifts, and people who had never done construction in their life and probably had no business going construction at the time but were fervent and wanted to see the theater turned around," Elder said.

They said break a leg and fully opened the renovated, 501c3 nonprofit theater in 2016.

With 350 comfortable seats and top-of-the-line lighting and sound, they host concerts, comedy, and live theater in an intimate setting.

For marketing and front-of-house manager, Andi Cartwright, it was amazing to see what was waiting in the wings.

"To know that was all volunteers that did that and put it together was so impressive to me and also just the volunteer the force of volunteers that we have there are only four of us that are paid employees, three of us that are full-time, and then the rest of it is all volunteer," said Cartwright.

Their biggest accomplishment is the growth they've experienced in nearly eight years.

"This nonprofit in its first three years was able to first off save a historic theater then less than three later were able to save a historic piece of Pittsburgh which is our diner, and we brought that from Station Square, which was going to be demolished," Elder said.

The old Ritter's Diner sits next to the theater thanks to a donation from the C. Harper Family Foundation. You'll find popcorn, old-school diner food, and beverages… at the Harper Family Diner and Courtyard.

On the exterior wall of the theater, there are 10 historical murals of Irwin.

This local treasure helped relight Main Street.

"The restaurants, the small shops, I can say that we don't have an empty storefront on the main street anymore and the rentals have probably gone up since we started. I like to think we had something to do with that. I like to think that entertainment is important for small towns," Elder said.

To raise money for the theater, they created a $20 coupon book with about 30 coupons for local businesses.

Elder said they currently have around 70 volunteers and the number fluctuates throughout the year. He said they even have a ghost named Elizabeth who likes to mess with electrical devices.

All the hard work makes every event a showstopper.

"I love it, and everyone should come and try a show once and you'll be a repeat customer for sure," Cartwright said.

You're sure to find magic inside The Lamp Theatre.

"It's the pride I get when I'm finishing a concert, and I hear the applause or when I come out to our kids' show and see the kids' faces. That's the best feeling in the world, is knowing you entertained people, knowing that you're doing something unique and special here, and knowing my very, very small team is able to accomplish that," Elder said.

To see the upcoming shows and events, head to The Lamp Theatre's website.

Artimus Pyle Band is performing on Sunday, November 12th at 8 p.m.

Grant Kemmerer's Wild World of Animals Show with exotic animals is scheduled for December 1st at 8 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent, queen of bluegrass and Grand Ole Opray 2021 inductee is performing on December 17th at 5 p.m.

The Lamp has lots of shows throughout the year, including tons of musical tributes.

Elder said they'd like to start providing programs for kids, including bringing back a free kids' week.

If you want to volunteer at the Lamp, just reach out. You can fill out an application and send an email to them right here.

They also have sponsorship opportunities and naming rights.

Donations can be made on The Lamp Theatre's website.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA's Sunday Spotlight segment, send Jessica Guay an email at jguay@kdka.com