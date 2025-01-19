Pennsylvania Women Work is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women enter the workforce |KD Sunday Spotlight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's Sunday Spotlight, we're focusing on women in the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics women will continue to count for slightly under half of the labor force, through 2032.

That's why it's important to recognize how even the smallest watercooler conversations show the connections women are making at Pennsylvania Women Work.

It's more than just commonalties Nancy Estrada's found at this non-profit. It's empowerment for women, in the workforce. "As an adult, as women, we are a underrepresented population. So, in all aspects, we are behind. So, if we don't support us, who is going to do that," said Estrada.

Estrada learned this non-profit will do just that and support all women. After moving to Pittsburgh from Mexico, she did a couple of workshops with PA Women Work.

"As an immigrant, I had to work hard to learn the language to find a community here in Pittsburgh," said Estrada.

With experience in Human Resources, the nonprofit organization provided just the help she needed. "I got a job I think, three months later, and it was like, I couldn't believe it."

PA Women Work focuses on workforce development. When you reach out, you're connected to a career coach who puts a customized plan together for you.

They use one-on-one career coaching, mentorship, and group workshops to enable working women. Estrada found her confidence and so did more than 72,000 other job seekers across the state who the nonprofit's helped reach employment goals over 32 years.

"It's what makes my day," said Executive Director of PA Women Work, Kristin Ioannou.

Ioannou said PA Women Work is a space for women to start, grow, or transition in their careers. "Really what we see a lot, is women who took a break in their career, took a pause, and then are ready to re-enter and we're here to help guide them through that," said Ioannou.

"When you're in a position when you're really not sure what's next for your career, it can be very overwhelming, very stressful, sometimes very soul crushing. So, to have someone to talk to who can really relate to what you're going through is really helpful."

This nonprofit is so helpful in fact about 80 percent of its graduates find new or better employment, paid training, or educational programs.

For Estrada, it's a full circle experience now since she's currently coaching others who come to the nonprofit for help. "I feel that strong desire to give back to the community," said Estrada.

It's women paying it forward to other women. Showing Pennsylvania women find their full potential, faster, and happier when they're working together. "Find it, find it, and this organization has all of that for you."

While the focus is on women they help men too. Right now, the organization doesn't have any public facing events planned, but if you want to volunteer, they're looking for more.

The organization has development classes online every other week. To find out more, you can check out the website.