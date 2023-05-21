KD Sunday Spotlight: Light of Life Rescue Mission continues its work as a new space opens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week, and sadly my last, Sunday Spotlight, I'm focusing on an organization I've grown to learn and love - The Light of Life Rescue Mission.

The nonprofit supports those facing homelessness, addiction, or poverty.

My first story here at KDKA was actually regarding the Light of Life and I've watched the organization expand over the years.

Soon, they'll be in a bigger facility to help people transform and I got a look at Ridge Recovery Place.

For over 25 years, the Light of Life Rescue Mission has been planning to open new doors for neighbors in need.

"Welcome to Ridge Recovery Place, we're really excited about this building, it's going to be the home of all our long-term programming," said Doug Smith, the assistant executive director.

Now, the non-profit is finishing its final phase at 635 Ridge Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Where Doug Smith and Bill Tosti are taking a look at the process and Doug said they can have up to 40 men and 40 women along with their children in the recovery programs.

"Then we help them with their education and employment," Smith said. "Hopefully by the time they graduate from our long-term program, they have a job, a place to live and they're back on their feet again."

Kind of like Bill, who graduated in 2021. He was born and raised in Philadelphia but came to Pittsburgh for a brighter future.

"For about 40 years, I struggled with drug addiction," he said. "In and out of jail, just living a lifestyle not meant to be lived. Lost connections with my family, lost jobs, lost everything in my life until one day I had enough and went into recovery."

The 53-year-old Tosti said he finally felt the support he never had but always needed.

"I tell people this – when we are at the darkest in our lives, we search for that light and I found that at the Light of Life," Tosti said.

Bill said he learned so many valuable life lessons to remain sober, be independent, and realize his self-worth.

Soon after graduation, he found himself back at The Light of Life but this time as a care support specialist for the men at the shelter on Voeghtly Street.

"That is the most wonderful feeling in the world to give back what was given to me," he said. "I get to look in their eyes, see a little bit of myself and be empathetic and realize this man just needs a little hand up."

Whether that's a place to sleep or food to eat, Light of Life serves more than 200,000 meals each year with the help of volunteers.

"This is our kitchen, we'll be serving hundreds of meals here every single day for the men and women in our long-term program," Smith said. "So, our kitchen staff is really excited to have a brand new kitchen to work with to provide meals to those in need."

Doug said there will also be a chapel, hair salon, and donation center on the first floor.

The second floor will have residential space for the men in the program.

"We'll have 28 beds where men can live with us for that 9-month to 2-year period," Doug explained. "On their floor, yes we have a gym which is really exciting. We want to focus on people's spiritual lives and their physical lives and their emotional health."

Doug said it's coming at a crucial time as they have seen an increase in homelessness.

"One is a lack of affordability housing," he said. "In Allegheny County, for every 100 families looking for affordable housing, there are only 37 housing units available. We're coming out of covid with all of the mental health issues that came out of that, you have the opioid epidemic."

He said they've helped more than 3,000 clients in 2022 thanks to the programs and more importantly, the people like Bill.

"Bill is incredible and we currently have over 10 staff members who were graduates from our program," Doug said."So he can actually say – 'I've been there. I've been exactly where you are and I've stayed in the beds you've stayed in. You can do this. You can get back on your feet again and we're here to help you.'"

Bill considers it a calling as he celebrated three years of sobriety.

"I'm surprised I didn't die when I was 45," he said. "To be able to stand in front of you today and say I helped people change their lives is the greatest blessing in the world."

Now, Bill says he lives one day at a time, just wanting to live another day clean.

"If I get another day clean, I can help another human being," he said.

But...there is one month he does have on his mind.

"I'm getting married next March, I know off the market," he laughed. "I have a wonderful woman in my life. I get married next March. I have a relationship with my children today that I didn't have. I have 2 beautiful grandchildren. I just want to continue to God's work."

The Light of Life shows those struggling that there is hope, help, and healing as soon as you walk through the doors.

Smith said they plan to move into Recovery Ridge Place in August.

In the meantime, they're still collecting donations for their capital campaign and they need $1 million to reach their goal.

You can donate to that campaign right here.