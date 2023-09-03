KD Sunday Spotlight: Homewood Community Sports helping kids succeed on and off the field

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) - Homewood County Sports helps children and teenagers succeed on and off the field.

The nonprofit is 100-percent volunteer and the coaches' biggest motivation is making kids happy and helping them choose a sport, instead of violence.

Mubarik Ismaeli learned hard work pays off at a young age. Growing up in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, he challenged himself on this very field.

Now, he's "Coach Mu" to hundreds of children.

He said Homewood Community Sports was established in the 1950s. Ismaeli took over as the president and executive director of the nonprofit nearly 10 years ago.

"After I went to school and graduated college, I came back, and I wanted to give back like the adults that were giving back to me when I was in the organization," said Ismaeli.

The organization's coaches are all volunteers. They show kids how to play hard and dream big through sports, whether it's football, cheerleading, rugby, wrestling, or even track and field.

"You build a lot of things from being involved in sports; teamwork, conflict resolution, just being a part of something bigger than yourself, willing to help someone out, all of these things and these characteristics that the kids gain by being involved with the teams. So, we want to provide that," Ismaeli said.

Around 260 kids ages 5 to 14 participate in football and cheerleading.

The Homewood Bulldawgs will be playing football on a new field next Fall, something Coach Mu has been waiting for since he was a kid. The renovation project kicks off any day now. The nonprofit will be able to add more sports like soccer and lacrosse.

"This is the mecca, this is where everybody comes, they know it's a safe place, sometimes during the game day you'll find three generations of families here, having a good time, enjoying the kids, you know cheering on the kids," Ismaeli said.

Tragedy struck the Homewood Bulldawgs on New Year's Eve 2021. 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin Junior was shot and killed in the neighborhood.

"He was tragically taken from us, him and his mother. He was very close to a lot of kids in our organization and we dedicate, since then we've been dedicating our season to him, and this is what pushes us as adults to want to do more for the kids because what he experienced no kid should have to experience and his friends shouldn't have to deal with that trauma," Ismaeli said.

Ismaeli said the men and women who are coaches wear many hats. They can be a mentor, a babysitter, a nurse, and even a teacher. They go to schools to help when a child is struggling academically.

"When we're involved with the kid, they do better at home, they do better in school and the families work together better with the community. The goal really is for these kids to just want more, want better than what they have, to be disciplined, and just try to be positive growing up in a tough situation," said Ismaeli.

Coaches blow the whistle to teach kids how to avoid fumbling off the field; and instead, tackle any challenges they face and remember that life is precious.

"We have to stay on top of them. We have to make sure that they know that they're loved and that they're supported and that they know when they're around us they're safe," said Ismaeli.

Ismaeli said they stop a lot of violence. He said if they become aware of something, they'll communicate with other youth sports organizations to quell the violence.

"Our hope is that the communities with violence, it's not all violent like I'm saying Homewood is 99-percent positive but for that small percentage we're hoping that the families can reach out to us, ask us for help because that's what we're here for, we're here for help, we're here for support, we're going to be here until the day I rest and after," he said.

He appreciates all the support from the community and his coaches. He says once you join the Homewood family, you are family forever.

Through every practice and game, Coach Mu's motivation remains the same.

"The kids. Like I can be having a rough day, I have my own daily life, daily job, and when your kids see you smile, and they be like Coach Mu! And they'll be excited to show me their report card, they'll just be excited to be up here," he said.

There's plenty of time left on the clock.

"That's my fuel and kids are innocent, and we want them to remain that way through their adulthood and that's the goal, that's our mission," Ismaeli said.

The football team is already a few weeks into the season. Saturday was their homecoming game, and, in a few weeks, they will play their biggest game against the Hill District.

They expect a thousand or more people to attend the game against their rivals!

When construction at their field begins, they'll use Westinghouse Park for practices Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday game days will be at the field at Westinghouse High School.

If you'd like to donate to help Homewood Community Sports, you can do so on their website.

Ismaeli said you can even just bring things like water or donuts to the kids during practices.

Anyone interested in getting their children involved, reach out to the nonprofit.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA'S Sunday Spotlight segment, send Jessica Guay an email at jguay@kdka.com