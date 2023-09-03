Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Bigger than football

Mubarik Ismaeli is the president and executive director of Homewood Community Sports and his work inspires kids and teens to do their best on and off the field. Jessica Guay highlights his work in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
